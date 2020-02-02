Daily Democrat Obituaries
|
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Dennis Edward Miller


1957 - 2020
Dennis Edward Miller Obituary
Dennis Miller passed away peacefully at the age of 63 on Jan. 25. Born on Jan. 17, 1957 to John and Dessie Miller in Sacramento. Dennis loved life and lived it to the fullest. He married first wife, Kathi Contreras, in 1981 and had two beloved children, Nickolas and Bayli. He remarried in 2001. Dennis also loved the Raiders, classic rock, motocross, fast cars, softball, concerts, gardening, painting, ceramic pottery, photography, and RC racing with his son and grandson. He is survived by his father, John Miller; sister, Nancy Swasey (Brian); children, Nickolas Miller (Christie) and Bayli Miller; grandchildren, Bryson Miller and Mason Miller; second wife, Linda Miller; uncle, Joe Miller, and niece, Jillyan West (Nathaniel). A memorial service will be held at McNary's Chapel at 11 a.m., Feb. 4, at 458 College St., Woodland. Immediately followed by a celebration of life at Lincoln Avenue, 630 Lincoln Ave., Woodland.
Published in Daily Democrat from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020
