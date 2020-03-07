Daily Democrat Obituaries
McNary's Chapel
458 College Street
Woodland, CA 95695
(530) 662-5411
Vigil
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
6:00 PM
McNary's Chapel
458 College Street
Woodland, CA 95695
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
301 Walnut St.
Woodland, CA
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Auburn Cemetery District
1040 Collins Drive
View Map

Dixie Ann Meradith Bruns

Dixie Ann Meradith Bruns Obituary
Beloved mother and grandmother, Dixie Ann Meradith Bruns passed away peacefully after a long battle with COPD and lung cancer in the early morning hours of March 2.A vigil will begin Monday, March 9, at 6 p.m., at McNary's Chapel at 458 College St. in Woodland, with a funeral mass on March 10, at 10:30 a.m., at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 301 Walnut St., Woodland. A reception in Tumulty Hall will immediately follow and a same day graveside celebration will see Dixie interned next to her husband, Charles Sr., at Auburn Cemetery District, 1040 Collins Drive, at 2 p.m., Auburn.She is survived by her children, Charles Jr., Judith "JB", David Daniel, as well as her siblings, Jeanne Placone, James Grant, and five grandchildren, Olivia, Sofia, Isabella, Frances, and Charlie.Those who wish to remember Dixie in a special way can be directed to donate to the Applegate Library, Applegate CA, in her name.
Published in Daily Democrat from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2020
