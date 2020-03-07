|
|
Beloved mother and grandmother, Dixie Ann Meradith Bruns passed away peacefully after a long battle with COPD and lung cancer in the early morning hours of March 2.A vigil will begin Monday, March 9, at 6 p.m., at McNary's Chapel at 458 College St. in Woodland, with a funeral mass on March 10, at 10:30 a.m., at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 301 Walnut St., Woodland. A reception in Tumulty Hall will immediately follow and a same day graveside celebration will see Dixie interned next to her husband, Charles Sr., at Auburn Cemetery District, 1040 Collins Drive, at 2 p.m., Auburn.She is survived by her children, Charles Jr., Judith "JB", David Daniel, as well as her siblings, Jeanne Placone, James Grant, and five grandchildren, Olivia, Sofia, Isabella, Frances, and Charlie.Those who wish to remember Dixie in a special way can be directed to donate to the Applegate Library, Applegate CA, in her name.
Published in Daily Democrat from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2020