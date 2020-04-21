|
Don Warren passed away from Covid-19 complications at Stollwood Skilled Nursing Facility in Woodland, Thursday, April 16, at the age of 89.Don was born in Woodland, California to Glenn and Marie (Bailey) Warren on October 29, 1930. Don spent his childhood living in Woodland as well as Burley, Idaho and Winters, California. He graduated from Winters High School in 1948. While attending Winters High he met his wife of 71 years, Geraldine Bishop. Don and Gerry were married on December 5, 1948, at the Pioneer Presbyterian Church in Winters. They remained together until Gerry's death on March 8, 2020. After living in Sacramento for a few years, the couple moved to Esparto in 1952 to settle down and raise their family. Don was a father of three children and always provided support and love for his family. After moving to Esparto, Don worked with his father in farming, eventually starting his own hay harvesting business. Don also opened an insurance agency in Esparto in 1964, Taber and Warren Insurance.Don took pleasure in numerous trips to Hawaii as well as traveling the world with Grand Circle Travel. After he retired, Don especially enjoyed spending time with his three grandsons. Throughout his life Don was an avid sports fan; "Forty-Niner Faithful" and a loyal Giants fan. Don and his family enjoyed many trips to Palo Alto to watch Stanford football games. As a member of Landmark-Buckeye Masonic Lodge (now the Yolo Masonic Lodge) for over 50 years, Don was presented with the Hiram Award which is considered the highest honor of service that can be bestowed upon a Mason by a Masonic lodge in California. He was also very proud to have been a 15 gallon donor to the Sacramento Blood Bank. Don was a member of the Esparto Chamber of Commerce and Countryside Community Church. He served on the board of directors for Esparto Friends of the Library, Yolo Adult Day Care and RISE. Known as a kind, friendly, compassionate and generous man, he will be deeply missed.Don is survived by his son, Mike Warren (Annette); daughters, Donna Scully (Mike) and Patricia Warren (Laurie); grandsons, Matthew Warren (Claire), Ryan Warren, and Timothy Scully; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.Due to the current gathering restrictions and social distancing, a celebration of Don's life will be planned at a later date. Kraft Brothers is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to Metastatic Breast Cancer Research (METAvivor.org.)
Published in Daily Democrat on Apr. 21, 2020