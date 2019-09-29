|
|
Donald Jude Koestler was born Aug. 24, 1939 and passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at the age of 80 in Woodland Memorial Hospital.Survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Sharon; sons, Daniel (Jennifer), Steve and granddaughter, Courtney.Donald was born in Johnstown, PA. He attended Gerard College from age six to 16. He served his country in the US Navy from 1957-1960 as a Radarman. Hardworking husband, father and Lion's Club Member. He also had his share of fun golfing and fishing with his sons, his buddies, and his dogs, Sadie and Toby.Please remember to reminisce, grieve and support each other during this difficult time. Those wishing to make donations on his behalf please contact The Lion's Club or Stollwood in Woodland.
W00137080-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat on Sept. 29, 2019