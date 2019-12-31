|
Don La Plante returned to the Lord on Thursday, Dec. 26, with his loved ones by his side.Don was born in Detroit, MI on Oct. 20, 1929 to Fred and Gladys La Plante. As a youngster he and his family moved to San Diego, CA, where he attended school, met and married his wife Pat and shortly after started a family. Don started his work life at the J.C. Penney Company in San Diego at the bottom of the rung and retired as a manager 42 years later from the Woodland J.C. Penney store in 1989. In retired life, Don and Pat enjoyed 20 years of traveling to many parts of the world, but their favorite enjoyment was taking cruises.Don was involved in community service all his adult life. He served as the president of the Woodland Chamber of Commerce, Yolo County Chamber and the United Way. He was a member of the Woodland Host Lions Club for over 50 years, where he participated in many community service functions and held several leadership roles. Don was a member of the Woodland Elks Lodge #1299, also for over 50 years. He helped organize the "Citizens Who Care" group and served as a board member and volunteer for the Food Closet. He was a faithful member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church and Parish and loved his role as greeter at the 11:30 a.m. Sunday Mass. One of Don's favorite activities he did with Pat was visiting the many wineries in Northern California. Don also proudly served in the U.S. Marine Reserves.The most important tenet in Don's life was service to others. To quote Don, "Community service is the backbone of any good, strong community. Giving back to the community should be taught at an early age. Anyone, whether young or old, can find their niche to serve."Don is survived by sons, Stephen La Plante of Oakland, Michael La Plante of St. Maries, ID, James La Plante (Conni) of Moss Beach; daughters, Julie La Plante of Cazadero, Marsha Ludwig (Klaus) of Bodega Bay, Catherine La Plante (Dawn) of Monte Rio; grandchildren, Sarah, Rachel, Joseph, Lauren, Alexa, Jennifer, Mathew, Kalie, Lindy, Austin, Katy, Emma, Delaney; great grandchildren, Lukas, Nathan, Mateo, Ellis, Lyla, Zoe, Maya, Sean and Clara, and brother, Warren La Plante (Carol) of Mesa, AZ.Don is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; parents, Fred and Gladys La Plante; brothers, Gaylord La Plante and Richard La Plante. Vigil and Rosary will be Wednesday, Jan. 8, at McNary's Chapel, 458 College St., Woodland, at 7 p.m. Memorial Mass will be Thursday, Jan. 9, at Holy Rosary Church, 301 Walnut St., Woodland, at 10:30 a.m. A celebration of life will follow at the Elks Lodge, 500 Bush St. at 1 p.m. Remembrances requested to be sent to the Host Lions Sight Programs, PO Box 795, Woodland, CA 95776.
Published in Daily Democrat from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 9, 2020