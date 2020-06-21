Donald Tippy age 87 passed away peacefully at home. Don was the only child of Beulah and Roscoe Tippy born in St. Louis, MO. He joined the Navy in 1950 and retired in 1970 as Chief Petty Officer. He is survived by his children, Steve Tippy of OK., Margie (Wayne) Livingston of Colfax, CA., Roxann Brewer of Woodland, CA., Don Tippy Jr., and Tracy Tippy; his grandchildren, Jenny Livingston of Colfax, CA., Ryan (Alecsandra) Brewer of Vacaville, CA., Julie Livingston of Colfax, CA., Jennifer D. Williams, Donald S. Tippy Jr., Christopher Wasserleben, and Caitlin A. Tippy, of OK.; his numerous great and great, great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara A. Tippy; his daughter, Sandra Potts; and his son in-law, Tommy Brewer. Graveside Services will be held August 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Monument Hill.