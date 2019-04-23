Resources More Obituaries for Donald McNary Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald Stilwell McNary

Obituary Condolences Flowers Longtime Woodland resident Donald Stilwell McNary died April 15 of natural causes at his home. He was 96.McNary was born on Jan. 17, 1923, in San Francisco to J. Deter McNary and Lillian Capp. He was raised in Colusa and graduated from Colusa High School.He recovered from polio when he was 18 and attended the University of California at Berkeley. He worked in a military factory in Emeryville during World War II.McNary graduated from Berkeley with a bachelor's degree in business in 1946. He was instrumental in the revival of the crew team at UC Berkeley after World War II and served as a coxswain for the squad. He was a teammate of several members of the Berkeley crew that won the eight-man rowing gold medal at the London Olympics in 1948. Don also met with wife, Louise White, in 1946 on a rooter's train to Los Angeles, followed by dinner and dancing at the Coconut Grove and a four-year courtship. They were married in 1950 in Berkeley.Lou and Don McNary had five children born during the 1950s, David (Sharon), Jane O'Meara, Nancy (David Leach), Barbara (John Spindler) and Patricia, while living in the San Francisco Bay Area.Don McNary worked as an executive in the natural gas business at Calor Gas. He was an avid airplane pilot and was the first pilot to land at the Nut Tree Airport in Vacaville, in 1955.The McNary family moved to Woodland in 1960. He owned and operated the liquified gas distributor, Mac's Gas, on Kentucky Avenue in Woodland, Esparto and Arbuckle. Don sold the business in 1965 and the family spent the next two years on an adventure in Barcelona, Spain.In 1967, Don began work as the director of development for the UC Davis Foundation, a job that he held for nearly three decades. He was the key fundraiser for the UC Davis Recreation Center and the Mondavi Center for Performing Arts.McNary also owned a vacation home on the west shore of Lake Tahoe starting in the 1960s and backed efforts to maintain the clarity of the lake water.His family hosted two exchange students through the American Field Service, Osman Cagal of Turkey and Carlos Ramos of Argentina.McNary was a longtime member of the Woodland Rotary Club and served as president in 1976. He was an active supporter of the University of California Athletics, American Red Cross, the Boy Scouts of America, the International House in Davis and the Woodland Opera House, serving on the founding board to renovate the facility. He was on the board of the Cal Alumni Association between 1998 and 2001.Don achieved the rank of Life in the Boys Scouts of America and saw his son David and his grandson Christopher become Eagle Scouts.The McNarys received a congratulatory letter from President Barack Obama in 2010 in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary.He was preceded in death by his wife, and brothers, David Capp McNary and Robert Moore McNary. He is survived by his sister, Nancy of Fairfax; five children, and 10 grandchildren, Alex, Andrew, April, Christopher, Jennifer, James, John, Stephanie, William and William Jay, and great-granddaughters, Eloise and Rosemarie. The family is planning a celebration of life in June. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the UC Davis Lake Tahoe Environmental Research Center at https://give.ucdavis.edu/Donate/YourGift/TERCGFT in memory of Don McNary. Checks can be mailed to UC Regents, One Shields Ave., Davis CA 95616.

W00131190-image-1.jpg,W00131190-image-2.jpg Published in Daily Democrat on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries