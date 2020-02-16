|
|
Donna Armstrong, 87 passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 8, surrounded by her loving family at Woodland Memorial Hospital. Born May 11, 1932, to Raymond and Ferrel Woodard in Crete, NE. She is survived by her son, Stephen Armstrong (Carole) of Winters, Carla Armstrong of Dixon; grandchildren, Corrin Armstrong Duran (Pedro) of Winters, Jayme Armstrong (Josh) of Pennsylvania, and Joseph Armstrong (Brianna) of Capay Valley; great grandchildren, Christian and Anthony Duran, Hudson and Ariana Armstrong; sisters, Nancy Schwartz of North Dakota, and Judy Troge of Iowa, along with many nieces and nephews.Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, at United Methodist Church in Woodland, at 11 am. Reception to follow. Private family burial at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Methodist Church of Woodland.
W00141680-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat on Feb. 16, 2020