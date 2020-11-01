Donnalee Haley passed away in Klamath Falls, OR after a 6 year battle with the rare disease Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. Donnalee was born in Woodland, CA. She attended school in Esparto and graduated high school in 1961. Donnalee married Roger Denny and they had three children. Life then took her to Carson City, NV when she married Patrick Allison. They moved to Las Vegas, NV, where Donnalee eventually retired from the State of NV. Donnalee joined the Elks and is Past Exalted Ruler at Elk Grove Lodge #2577, from 2007 to 2008. Donnalee liked to golf, read, and was an avid gardener.Donnalee is preceded in death by her father and mother, Gene and Marguerite Haley; and her father, Ernie Baccelli. She is survived by her children, Chana Hornbuckle (Kevin), Roger Denny (Shelly), and Mary Grasmick (Drew); brother, Vernon Haley; sisters, Yvonne Pino and Jessica Kimball. She has 6 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CurePSP at 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001 or online at psp.org/iwanttohelp/waystogive