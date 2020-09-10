Dorene Diana Aday, 78, passed peacefully on August 29, 2020, at her home in Woodland, CA after a courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis. A native Californian, she was born on December 5, 1942, in Sacramento to William Mantle Davis and Vivian Adola (Carter) Davis. Dorene was a bright light from the very start. As a young girl, her nickname was Dodie. She was beautiful, lighting up every room she entered - a trait that would last a lifetime. Dorene was especially close to her mother, Vivian. They enjoyed cooking, collecting fine things, and being together. Married young, Dorene had two beautiful children, LeRoy William Austin and Pamela Jean Austin, who blessed her life. Dorene married Garlyn Aday on March 11, 1978. Together they would enjoy 41 years of a happy marriage, 30 of which they spent in Woodland, becoming valued members of the community. Dorene and Garlyn had many grand adventures over time including family vacations to exotic locations, getaways to events or gorgeous places, and international travel. Dorene was always planning the next adventure and kept her calendar full of future fun with loved ones.She had family and friends far and wide and always took an extra step to stay in touch. Those who knew and loved her always knew they were loved in return with a thoughtful card, a gift, or a telephone call to catch up. She had a generosity of spirit throughout her life that blessed all those who were touched by her presence. An excellent businesswoman and entrepreneur, Dorene opened two successful retail stores including Square D Fashions, a boutique for square dancers in Sacramento, and Dodie's Collectibles, a fine gift shop in Woodland. Both endeavors were a reflection of her interests. She was a hard worker who always went the extra mile for her customers, acquiring special pieces of clothing or hard to find collectibles. After retiring, she volunteered at the Woodland Healthcare Auxiliary where she worked in the hospital gift shop.She is survived by husband, Garlyn Aday and daughter, Pamela Austin; four stepchildren, Janice Aday-Forbes, Barbara Aday-Garcia, Connie Morris, and Ronald Aday; 17 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, LeRoy Austin, and her parents, Bill and Vivian Davis.Mrs. Dorene Aday will be laid to rest at Rocklin Cemetery in Rocklin, CA.