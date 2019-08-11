Home

Dorothy Olsen Obituary
Dorothy (Roden) Olsen passed away at the age of 91. She was born in Orland, CA to Hilmer and Teckla Roden and had one older sister. Dorothy loved growing up on the ranch in Orland. After one year of college at Chico, during WWII, she returned home to work at Bucke's Feed and Grain. It was there that she met her husband, Glenn Olsen. Eventually they moved to Woodland to raise their family. She made her home there for over 50 years. She loved to bowl and was in several leagues, and was a proud member of The Fraternal Order of Eagles where she made many wonderful friends. For the past 30 years, she worked at College Cleaners until retiring last year. She loved to work and enjoyed her customers, co-workers and boss. Her work kept her feeling young and engaged.Dorothy leaves behind a son, Donnie Olsen; daughter, Cindy (Steve) Lynch; grandchildren, Olivia (Drake), and Adam (Morgan); niece, Donna (Hans) Anderson, and their children Jarod Anderson and Ciara (John) Purviance. A graveside service will be held in Orland.
Published in Daily Democrat on Aug. 11, 2019
