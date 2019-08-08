|
Douglas Nurse Garrison, 70, died on July 31. Doug was born to Cliff and Norma Garrison on Oct. 7, 1948, and spent his growing up years in Esparto on his parents' almond ranch. After graduation from Esparto High School he attended Sacramento City College. In 1967 he joined the US Air Force and served for four years. During his Air Force years he made a lifelong friend, Paul Lane, who spent a lot of time in Esparto with Doug and Doug's parents. In 1972, Doug married Vickie Martino of Winters. Following their marriage they made their home in Woodland where Doug worked for the County of Yolo for about 24 years, ultimately as the County of Yolo Road Superintendent. In 1996, Doug began a new career when he went to work for his brother's rice storage and mill business, "Great Western Growers", in Williams. This began many years of working in the rice business in the Williams area.In 2003, Doug and Vickie moved to Chico. While in Chico, Doug later embarked on another career change, and began working in the cattle business for Mike LeGrand, until his retirement. Throughout his life Doug always enjoyed horseback riding and owned horses. Over the years he participated in many roping events as well as hunting trips. In addition to other travels and enjoyments, Doug and Vickie were able to visit his friend Paul and wife, Connie in Fairhaven, MA this past year. Doug was a loving man who enjoyed life, his children, and grandchildren to the fullest. He always had a story to share and a great smile for all he met. He loved to ride horses, hunt, and fish and go camping in the trailer with Vickie and any of the family who could go along. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.Doug is survived by his wife, Vickie, of 47 years; children, Brian Carrion (Brenda), Tammy Sadler (Matt), Melissa Paulucci (Chris); grandchildren, Jake Carrion, Robert Denny, Courtney Munder, Taylor and Tanner Parker, Ava Sadler, Presley, MacKenzie, and Michael Phillips. He is also survived by his sister, Gloria Dewey. Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Cliff and Norma Garrison; his brother, Cliff Garrison, Jr., and his father and mother-in-law, Jim and Nadine Martino.Services for Doug will be Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Capay Cemetery in Esparto, at 10 a.m. A gathering will follow at the Taber Ranch, off Hwy 16 in Capay Valley.
Published in Daily Democrat from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019