Douglas Gerald Vanderpool of Woodland passed away in his home on November 9, 2020. Outstandingly healthy, strong, and still working, his quick demise from an aggressive cancer is a shocking tragedy to us all. He will be dearly missed by his wife of 41 years, Gayle, and their daughters, Maxx and Elxx; his daughter, Jessica Morris, of Red Bluff, and grandchildren, Sadie and Asa; three brothers, three nephews, and two nieces. Doug was predeceased by his son and two brothers. Doug will be remembered best for his loving support of his family. He relished the life he had built in Woodland, with many, many friends made through his wife and daughters, his business, Rotary, his favorite restaurants, and the fact that he could strike up a conversation with anybody. He was proud of his daughters and would tell everyone about them before pulling pictures of them out of his wallet. He was gratified by the community service he did through Luna Vista Rotary projects, which naturally channeled his sociability and compassion for others. He was a simple man from a simpler time who enjoyed the world around him, could tell a good story, and was quick to share a smile that made his blue eyes twinkle. Doug was cremated and a funeral will not be held at this time due to Covid-19 limitations; rather, a Celebration of Life will be held at the family home this spring. Please see Doug's Facebook page for updates.The family would like to thank Luna Vista Rotary for their generous gift in support of Doug's obituary.