Douglas Mink, 75, passed away April 20, in Woodland, following a brief illness, surrounded by his family who loved him dearly. Born Jan. 4, 1944 to Burl E. and Myrtle Mink, Don was born and spent his early years in Knoxville, TN. He graduated from Fulton High School in Knoxville in 1961 and attended Georgia Tech University and the University of Tennessee before joining the Navy as a young man of 19. A veteran of the Vietnam war, he settled in California after his stint with the Navy was over, living in Vacaville and Woodland.Beginning his career as a Field Engineer for IBM, he then joined Basic American Food Company in Vacaville in 1970 where he was employed for 23 years, ending his career there as Vice President for Management Information Systems. While at Basic, he completed a management development program at Harvard University. He spent the remaining years of his life, (from age 50 to 75), enjoying his retirement, playing golf and working as an independent computer consultant for several local companies and some private individuals.In 1975, Don married Suzanne Richardson and together they raised four children, Thomas Owen Mink (Lisa), William David Mink (Becky), Michael William Richter, and Jyl Suzanne Erickson (Ben). He is also survived by his older brother, David C. Mink, from Chattanooga, TN, and eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Burl and Myrtle, and his sister, Carol Satterfield, from Knoxville, TN.Don lived his life exactly the way he felt was important, supporting his family, playing golf, and always, always connected to his multiple computers. He was very proud of his family and left this earth knowing that he had lived a full life, filled with love and laughter.A celebration of Don's life will be held on Thursday, June 13, at 2 p.m., at the Yolo Fliers Club in Woodland. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to .

