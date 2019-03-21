Daily Democrat Obituaries
|
Resources
1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dozier Thomas Bei Obituary
Dozier Thomas Bei, long time residence of Winters, peacefully passed away at his home, in the early morning hours on Sunday, March 17. Dozier was born on March 7, 1924 In Madison. He grew up on his family farm, and attended schools in Esparto. After he graduated From Esparto High School, he joined the Navy, and became part of the "greatest generation:.Dozier was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine; sisters, Elvia Turellini, Angelina Osborne, Gloria Ross, and brother, Benjamin Bei.He leaves behind three children, Ronald Bei (wife Jeanne), Karen Kellar (husband Mark) and Thomas Bei (wife Shelle); three grandchildren, Spencer Bei, (wife Nancy) Tanner Bei and Haleigh Bei, and two great grandchildren, Alyssa Bei and Brandon Bei.Viewing will be March 25 from 4 to 7 p.m., McNary's Chapel, 458 College St. Mass will be March 26, at 11 a.m., at St. Martin's, 25633 Grafton St., Esparto. Following the Mass, internment will be held at the mausoleum in the Woodland Cemetery, 800 West St. A reception will follow at Cracchiolo's, 1320 East Main St., Woodland. The family welcomes all to join them in celebrating the life of their loved one, Dozier T. Bei.Arrangements entrusted to McNary's Chapel, Woodland.
Published in Daily Democrat from Mar. 21 to Mar. 26, 2019
