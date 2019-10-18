|
|
Edie, 81, was born in Hanford. Her parents, Jay and Viola Smith moved to Conway Ranch for work and later moved to Woodland. Edie had three siblings, Ethel Johnston, Roger Smith, and the late Edna Long. Edith graduated from Woodland High in 1956. She enjoyed choir and dancing. Elvis Presley was her idol. Edith married and worked as a Legal Secretary at the Yolo County District Attorney's Office.In 1970, Edith married Jack Anderson, a farmer and real estate investor. They lived in El Macero for over 40 years until Jack passed away in 2015. During this time, Edie was a homemaker with five children: Linda Stewart, Lauralee Anderson-Boyle, Lisa Johnston, Lana Maeder, and John Anderson.Edith also had seven grandchildren: Zac and Zea Boyle, Riley and Marcus Maeder, Jack, Miles, and Taylor Anderson.It was important for Edith to support all the major events of her childrens' lives, by volunteering at the schools, participating in graduations, weddings, and births of the grandkids, as well as "grand-animals". She taught us independence, and listened to all our trials and tribulations. She was there with her beautiful smile, and her kind and loving way.We are so grateful and lucky to have had Edie in our lives, "The Best Mom Ever". She loved animals (shelter pets and farm animals) and collected pig figurines. She belonged to charitable groups such as the Priscilla Club and was a clerk for All Things Right and Relevant. She loved finishing crossword and jigsaw puzzles, playing Mahjong, and doing arts and crafts. She was an avid quilter and belonged to the quilting club. She enjoyed shopping for trinkets, decorating her house for the holidays, keeping dear friends close, meeting them for a movie or lunch, especially at Cindy's Restaurant.Edie was a sports fan and enjoyed watching the Giants (especially MadBum) and the Warriors (particularly Steph).Edie loved to travel and was fascinated by Asian culture. Memorable trips were to China, Budapest, and on to India to view the Taj Mahal. Love you Mom. Missing you like crazy. Per Edie's request there will be no services. Donations in her memory can be made to non-profits directly supporting the animal shelters, and ALS research organizations.
W00137650-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019