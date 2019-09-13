|
Edward Oliver Crider, Jr. "Junior" was called home to be with the Lord on Aug. 26. Junior was born on April 8, 1951 in Colusa CA. He was raised in Esparto by parents, Ed and Pauline Crider. He graduated from Esparto High School in 1969. He lived in Pagosa Springs, CO. Junior was preceded in death by his father Edward Oliver Crider, Sr. He is survived by his wife, Heidi; son, Brandon; daughter, Adrienne; mother, Pauline; brothers and sisters, Peggy Diana Johnston, Cayce Pereira, Richard Crider, Jo Denning, Bill Crider, Lisa Crider-Nichols, Bill Smith, Tooter Smith and Clifton Grigsby. He is also survived by Heidi's four children and two grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.A "Celebration of Life" service is on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m., at On Fire Fellowship Church, 26543 Madison St., Esparto. Officiant Pastor Eldon Wilson. Reception following at the Esparto Scout Cabin. Junior will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who were blessed to know him. Donations requested to your local Hospice.
Published in Daily Democrat from Sept. 13 to Sept. 21, 2019