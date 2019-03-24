Eileen Roach Frost passed away at 73 due to Parkinson's complications. Eileen grew up in Woodland, graduating from Woodland High School 1963. She graduated Stanford University, where she met her husband, Frank Morris, with whom she had three children.Eileen settled in Davis, obtained a law degree, and practiced briefly. She found her real love was at home, caring for her children and second husband, Ron Luyet. After the loss of her youngest child, she turned increasingly to spirituality and mindfulness.In her favorite vocation, she practiced as a licensed hypnotherapist. She began teaching elementary school full time. After her third husband, Dick Frost, passed away, she retired, re-connected with old friends and visited her grandchildren. Loved ones are invited to a Celebration of Eileen's Life on Sat, March 30 at 9:30am at the International House Davis, 10 College Park, Davis. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eileen's name to Yolo Hospice or The Parkinson's Foundation. She sends her love to predeceased family including her parents, her son, John Morris, and husband, Dick. She sends love to surviving family including sister, Annie Montgomery, brother, Brian Roach and his wife Rosemary, her daughters, Nola Schneider and Francie Anfenson, and their respective spouses, Scott and Brian, and her granddaughters, Anna and Katie Schneider. More info at https://tinyurl.com/y6jxbll3.

W00129970-image-1.jpg Published in Daily Democrat from Mar. 24 to Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary