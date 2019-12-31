|
|
Elaine Scott was born in Hutchinson, MN to Christine and Emmanuel Ditlevson. She was the second of four children, raised in a loving and close family, with plenty of cousins and extended family around. She was light-hearted, fun-loving, cheerful, confident and practical. After high school, she went on to nurses training during WWII. As an RN, she moved to Woodland, CA., where she met Ralph (Rod) Scott, a student at UC Davis, who had returned home from being a B-17 bomber pilot and POW in Germany in WWII. They married in 1948, and lived for the first years in Davis, where Rod was a veterinary student. Upon Rod's graduation from UCD in 1952, they moved eight miles to Woodland, "the furthest they could afford to move", and raised a family of three children, Pat, Cindy and Eric. Elaine was a stay at home mom while the kids were young. She and Rod created a stable home filled with love, fun and good humor. After the kids were in high school, she returned to work as a psychiatric nurse at Woodland Memorial Hospital. The family was a part of "the potluck group", eight couples in the Woodland area, all raising kids of a similar age, and getting together regularly for potlucks, which included great food, fun and lots of laughter. Everyone remained good friends throughout their lives. Elaine was quite adventurous, and had a passion for travel throughout the country and world. She was always ready to see new places and meet new people, with generosity and kindness, and an easy smile and laugh. She was outgoing, friendly, easy to talk with, but also a "straight talker", so you didn't have to wonder what she was thinking. Elaine passed away in Colorado Springs, where she spent the last six years close to her son, Eric and his family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph and son, Patrick. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Scott (Alan Hemmingsen) of Corvallis, OR, and son, Eric Scott (Debbie Scott) of Colorado Springs; grandchildren, Matt, Katie and Deanna, and five great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers please donate to The Sierra Club or the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).A celebration of life is planned for the spring.
W00139940-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat on Dec. 31, 2019