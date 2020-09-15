Eleanor (Lea) Ruth Codarre Thompson passed away peacefully on September 8, 2020 at the age of 50. Lea was born May 16, 1970 in San Francisco, CA moving to Woodland in 1975. She graduated from Woodland High School, Class of 1988. She loved family time, camping, the oceans of Pacifica and Hawaii, concert going and reading. Lea was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. She attended the New Testament and Woodland Family Worship Center. Lea worked at Cache Creek Casino (2002-2020) as the Slot Floor Supervisor and was the Supervisor of the month, April 2017. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Eugene Thompson; father, William Robert Codarre, Sr. and sister, Billie Jean Codarre Stennet.She is survived by her children, James Leonard Gray, Jr., Jason Lee Gray (Mariah), Robert William Thompson, Kimberly Faith Michelle Thompson, Sampson Melchizedek Elijah Thompson; mother, Sharon Lee Price; sister, Cheryl Crystal Codarre Croft, brothers, William Robert Codarre, Jr., Robert Buck Codarre; four nieces, two nephews, one granddaughter, many treasured family members as well as her beloved childhood friend Louise Ann Graham and Maxine, her black German Shepherd. Viewing will be held on Thursday Sept. 17, 5 to 7 p.m. at Kraft Brothers Funeral Directors, 175 2nd Street in Woodland, with Burial Service Friday Sept. 18, 1 p.m. at Monument Hill Memorial Park, 35036 County Rd 22 in Woodland. The family requests that everyone please wear masks also keeping social distancing six feet apart at each venue. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.