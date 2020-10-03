Elisa Quezada of Robbins passed away in her home on Saturday, September 26 at the age of 84. Born on August 25, 1936 in Carlsbad, New Mexico, she lived in Yolo & Sutter Counties for over 65 years. Mrs. Quezada was married to her husband Luis for 60 years upon his death in 2010. Together they welcomed 11 children, 46 grandchildren, 77 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren. She was a devoted Catholic and loved gardening. After retirement Mrs. Quezada enjoyed her road trips with her husband especially to their second home in Mexico.She is survived by her children, Pina Quezada, Rosa Quezada (the late Rodolfo Sr), Irma Ezrre (Hermes Sr), Manuel (Francisca), Martin Sr (Rosa), Herlinda Acosta (Manuel), Oscar (Benita), Alonzo Sr (Lupe), Olga Acosta (the late Rodrigo), and Tomas (Andrea).She is preceded in death by her husband, Luis; sons, Ricardo Sr & Rodolfo Sr and grandson Ricardo Jr. A viewing and Rosary will be held from 5 to 7 pm on October 5, 2020, at Kraft Bros Funeral Home, 175 Second Street in Woodland. The burial will be held October 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Knights Landing Cemetery, Road 102 in Knights Landing, CA.





