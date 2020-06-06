Ella Hulsman died peacefully at home with her chilldren near at the age of 100 years, nine months and eight days. She was the third of four children of Ed and Lydia (Storz) Nuss and is survived by her son John, daughter Leda, younger sister Leah Adams of Kelsyville, and beloved niece, nephew, grandnieces and grandnephews. Ella was a lifelong Yolo County resident, born in her parent's home near Yolo, "raised under an almond tree" in their orchard, and lived the rest of her life at the home she made with her late husband Bob Hulsman near Esparto. Ella met Bob at a summer job cutting apricots during their school years and married him in 1943 during his military service in WWII. She was devoted and hardworking and together they raised their family, farmed, and explored the highways and byways in the western states until Bob's death in 1999. Known in the area as the egg lady because she ran the poultry operation at the farm, she enjoyed showing schoolchildren the chicks and laying hens. Ella loved flowers, especially roses, and maintained an extensive yard into her late nineties. Honoring her desires, no formal services were held. Burial was at Cottonwood Cemetery near Madison. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. John and Leda thank Mercy Hospice for their help in Ella's final days.





