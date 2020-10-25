On Wednesday, September 30, 2020, Ellen Louise Parker (neé Jones), loving wife, mother of two, grandmother of four and great-grandmother of two, passed away at the age of 85. Ellen was born on December 12, 1934 in Prairie Township, Davis County, IA to Max and Margaret (Trader) Jones. She walked two miles to a one room school for her first eight years of schooling, then graduated high school from Troy High School in Troy, IA in 1952. She went on to pursue a teacher's certificate from Iowa State Teachers College (1952-1953) and Kirksville/Missouri State Teachers College (1953-1954). She taught grade school in Douds, IA for three years. It was while teaching in Douds that she met her soon to be husband Veryle "Short" Parker. They met in May of 1956 and were married on December 22 that year. They moved to Woodland, CA in the fall of 1957. They raised a son and a daughter on property just north of the town of Yolo.While living on "the farm", she was a substitute teacher and then a teacher's aide in the Woodland Joint Unified School District, retiring as an aide in December of 1988 when she learned she was going to be a grandmother to a set of twins. Ellen was very active in PTA, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, and 4-H. She, along with Short, was involved with scouting even after her son had earned his Eagle Scout rank. She was also very involved in her church, Woodland Christian Church, Disciples of Christ. Ellen sang soprano in the choir, taught Sunday School, played piano for the Sunday School meetings, helped with the Children's Choir, was a co-leader, with her husband, of the junior high (CHI-RHO) youth group, a member of the Diaconate, the Flower Group and Women's group for several years.Ellen enjoyed singing, playing the piano, crocheting and baking. Growing up on a farm in Iowa, she learned how to cook, preserve (can) foods, sew, quilt, crochet, care for the livestock, milk cows and put up hay. When she moved to California, she continued to help on the small farm that she and "Short" purchased. She made certain that both of her children knew how to cook, do laundry, complete basic sewing (Those darn buttons).Ellen was preceded in death by her father, Max Jones (1983), mother, Margaret (Trader) Jones (1999), brother, Joe Jones (2005) and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins. She is survived by her husband of almost 64 years, Veryle "Short" Edward Parker; son, Timothy "Tim" (Karen) Parker of Clovis, CA; daughter, Cynthia "Cindy" Moore of Yolo, CA; grandson, Devin (Katie) Moore of Rosemont, CA; granddaughter, Heather, Corcoran of Yolo, CA; grandson Matthew (Ann) Parker of Fresno, CA; granddaughter Michaela Parker of Clovis, CA; great-granddaughter, Nola Parer of Fresno, CA; and great grandson, Samuel "Sam" Moore of Rosemont, CA. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews in Iowa, Colorado, California, and Nevada. She was a caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed. She will be buried at Mary's Cemetery in a private family ceremony (due to COVID19) and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date, to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Woodland Christian Church in her name.