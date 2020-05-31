Eloise Blickle Willis, 89, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on May 16 with her family by her side. Eloise enjoyed playing golf, socializing with her Pedro and Bridge groups, and vacationing with family and friends. She was a Pink Lady, delivered Meals-on-Wheels, and was a member of Holy Rosary Parish. Most of all, Eloise loved working in her yard and shopping with her daughters. Eloise leaves behind her loving husband of 69 years, Howard; daughters, Sally (Scott) Gunter, Julie (Alec) Switzer, Kerry (Joey) Marquez, and Lori (Jeff) Woods; grandchildren, Ashley (Charlie) Hill, Andrew Marquez and Maddy Marquez, Austin Green, Johnny Gunter, and Richie (Jenny) Gunter; great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Hallie Hill, Marley and Max Marquez, Colton Carston, and Cody Gunter, Emmett and Carter Gunter; sister, Mavis Timothy and sister-in-law Bernice Blickle. The family would like to thank Jamie Green and Heather Kelly, Father Jonathan and Peggy and Jerry Gedatus for their spiritual support, and mostly her caregiver Margaret for all her loving care. Because of COVID19 restrictions, burial is private. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in Daily Democrat on May 31, 2020.