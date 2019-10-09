Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Fair Plaza East, Club House
35 W. Clover St
Woodland, CA
Elsa Matchke Ceccato


1936 - 2019
Elsa Ceccato passed away in her home Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that Elsa had touched in some way throughout her life.She was an active member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She also belonged to the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed time spent with her "silver haired pew buddies" and other fun loving friends.Elsa was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Valerie Matchke; a brother, Jerry Matchke; and sister in law, Kay Matchke.She is survived by her brother, David Matchke; a daughter and her husband Ann and Bob Noel; a son and his wife, Steve and Shannon Ceccato; 3 grand-sons and their spouses; Jeremy (Jay) and Kristen Gonzales; Kasey and Lysandra Gonzales; Kevin and Kristin Gonzales; 3 grand-daughters; Jordyn, Chandler, and Delaney Ceccato; and 4 great grandchildren, Savannah, Kodee, Jayden and Aiden.Per Elsa's wishes, her remains were donated to the UCDavis School of Medicine Body Donation Program.A celebration of life gathering and luncheon will be held on October 26, 2019 11:00-1:00 at Fair Plaza East, Club House; 35 W. Clover St, Woodland. Please consider donating to Mercy or Yolo Hospice in lieu of flowers or cards in Elsa's name.
Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 9 to Oct. 26, 2019
