Emilio was born in Lubrin, Spain, on Dec. 24, 1934. He came to the United States in 1947, settled in Winters with famliy and worked on the farm. Later he was employed with Contadina in Woodland and retired after more than 30 years. In retirement he enjoyed visiting with family and friends. He was always quick to smile and loved joking around. He is survived by his younger brother and his wife, Joe (Shelly) Martinez; nephews, Joe (Callie), Ryan and Brett Martinez; niece, Rosemary Martinez, and sister-in-law, Frances Martinez.Viewing will be held on Monday, March 16, at 11 a.m., at St Anthony's Church in Winters, followed by a service, and burial will be at the Winters Cemetery.
Published in Daily Democrat from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2020