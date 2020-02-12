|
Emma Maxine Landers, 88, beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away on Thursday, Feb. 6, surrounded by her loved ones after a long battle with Dementia. Maxine had a deep Christian faith and when well, she attended Celebration Center Nazarene Church in Woodland.Maxine is survived by her four children, Gina Landers of Dunnigan, Debbie Codd of Woodland, Cameron Landers of Woodland and Ava Landers of Dunnigan; as well as eight grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.Maxine is preceded in death by her husband, Clonnie and five of her eight brothers, Melvin, Jack, Joe, Vernon and Neal.There will be a burial ceremony at Monument Hill on Highway 16 West of Woodland on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 1 p.m. Immediately following the burial ceremony, the family will host a brief gathering of family and friends at the home of Cameron and Debbie Landers in Woodland to reflect on Maxine's life. The family wishes to extend warm thanks and God's blessings to all who have brought joy to Maxine over the years.
Published in Daily Democrat from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020