Epitacio Leon Zamorano
En la manana del viernes 29 de mayo perdimos a un tio, a un familiar, y un amigo, pero mas que nada perdimos una parte de nuestro corazon. Un hombre imperfecto, trabajador que vivio ayudando a amigos, conocidos y extranos igual. Con su despedida se nos funde una luz brillante que deja este mundo un poco mas oscuro sin el. Le agradecemos todo el tiempo que nos regalo, y ahora es tiempo que descanse en paz: Epitacio Leon Zamorano.On the morning of Friday, May 29 we lost an uncle, family member and friend, but more than anything we lost a piece of our heart. An imperfect, hardworking man who lived helping friends, old and new alike. With his passing we lose a light in our lives that without leaves this world a little darker. We're thankful for all his time he gifted us, and now it is his time to rest in peace: Epitacio Leon Zamorano.
Published in Daily Democrat on Jun. 5, 2020.
