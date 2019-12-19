|
Eric James Polkinghorne, 58, of Woodland, CA, passed away peacefully on Dec. 13.Eric was kind and loving with a vivacious personality, an amazing smile, and a great sense of humor. He enjoyed life to the fullest and valued family above all else, especially his two sons, Ian and Max. Eric will be remembered for being a loving family man and father, taking annual trips to San Felipe, "kicking it up a notch" with his cooking, backpacking the rim, extreme motorcycle riding, and taking every opportunity to have a good time in life. Eric touched all of our lives in many unique ways as a son, brother, father, funny uncle, and a good friend. His door was always open to his family and friends if they needed help or just someone to listen. He had a big heart and kind soul, and he will be missed by everyone whose lives he touched. His passing has left a void in our lives where now there is emptiness, pain, and confusion. There is also some anger that we have lost him at only 58 years of age. His beautiful smile, contagious laugh, dry sense of humor, and funny stories will live in our memories forever.Eric was born on Feb. 9, 1961, in Sacramento, CA. He is survived by his two sons, Ian Polkinghorne and Maximillian Polkinghore of Cameron Park, CA; mother and father, Maxine and James Polkinghorne of Woodland, CA; sister, Nancy Polkinghorne Larson of Tiburon, CA; and brother, Adam Polkinghorne of Novato, CA. He was retired from Pirmi International Rice Mill, Inc.There will be a private family memorial service.
Published in Daily Democrat on Dec. 19, 2019