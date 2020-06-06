On Monday May 25, 2020, Erma Neal Watts passed away peacefully in her sleep after an extended illness, while receiving hospice level care at Alderson Convalescent Hospital. Erma was born to Ed and Anna Kuenzi on March 15, 1926, on a farm near Silverton, OR. She was the youngest of five children and was the only girl in the family. Erma's early years were spent helping her mother on the farm, going to the local country school, and trying to make her young nephews, who also lived on the farm, follow her "rules!"In 1944, at age 18, she married Robert Neal. They had 3 children, Howard Neal, Robbi Neal Henle, and Janese Neal Jenkins. In 1961, the family moved to Woodland, CA, where while raising her young family, Erma worked part-time at JC Penny in the business office and at the Daily Democrat.In 1963, at the age of 37 Erma attended college for the first time. Her goal was to obtain a multiple-subject teaching credential and to become an elementary school teacher. She entered into this endeavor with determination, a can-do attitude, and enthusiasm, given that her life's wish had always been to attend college. She began taking classes at Sacramento City College, earning her Associates degree, going on to CSU Sacramento, to complete her bachelor's degree in Child Development. At age 45, she fulfilled her goal and received a Teaching Credential from CSUS, in 1971. In the Fall of that year, she accepted a teaching position as a sixth grade teacher at Gibson Elementary School in Woodland. Erma was offered this teaching position three days before the school year started, which seemed impossible to tackle. Even so, she was able to step into the job with ease, convincing the kids and parents that she must have been a seasoned veteran! She devoted her entire teaching career to Gibson Elementary School, officially retiring in 1994. Not to be slowed by "official" retirement, Erma went on to become a part-time Reading Specialist at Prairie Elementary School, while also substitute teaching at Gibson, tutoring individual students, and teaching adult education classes in bread baking. Her last substitute teaching job occurred when she was 80 years old. Erma's community involvement over the years included Woodland Shakespeare Club, P.E.O., scheduling and assisting on the Community Care Car, the Senior Center computer club, and the Woodland Presbyterian Church. She thoroughly enjoyed playing bridge and breakfast clubbing with her dear friends for many years.Erma was an active single for 32 years when, at 81 years of age, she met and married Milton Watts, who was then 87 years old. They had many happy years together, traveling, socializing, enjoying their many friends and family, and enjoying each other's company. In 2017 Erma's health began to decline, and after receiving in-home care for an extended period, she was accepted into the loving care of the staff at Alderson Convalescent Hospital in 2018 until her death. She quickly embraced her new community at Alderson and had many happy times with her new staff and resident friends. Her husband Milton faithfully visited her daily during this time, and always expressed his care and love for her. He and his son Bruce arranged for her to visit at home for many occasions, including birthdays, Christmas, and Thanksgiving. Erma was able to be by Milton's side during the festive celebration of Milton's 100th birthday at the Watts-Woodland airport in October 2019.Erma Elizabeth Kuenzi Neal Watts is survived by her husband, Milton Watts and his two sons, Bruce and Steve, as well as her three children, Howard (Nancy) Neal, Robbi (Cindy) Henle, and Janese (Steve) Jenkins. She is also survived by grandchildren, Travis (Nina) Neal, Tracy (Dino) Bernardi, Lisa (Drew) Peterson, Erika (Rob) Lozuk, Jennifer (Chris) Beitel, Alison Bolz, Elizabeth (Karl) Kopper, Samuel Jenkins, and Alyssa (Dan) Jenkins. Erma was delighted to be the great-grandma (GiGi) to sixteen loving great-grandchildren.The family would like to express our gratitude to the entire Alderson staff, most especially to Andy, Jose, Leonard, Gwen, Cynthia, Lucas, Nanita, and Cecilia. In addition, we are especially grateful to Dr. Jeffrey Yee and to the Nurse Practitioners who work so diligently for our mother, Heather, and Jaime. Their dedicated work will not be forgotten.In lieu of flowers if you wish, please send donations to Alderson Convalescent Hospital. Because of Covid 19 restrictions, burial will be held privately at Monument Hill Memorial Park.