Esther R. Godina passed away peacefully on June 21, at Cottonwood Post-Acute Rehab. Esther was 93 years old. Esther was born in El Paso, TX on May 1, 1926 and moved to Woodland with her husband, Francisco Cabrera in 1946. Esther worked for Contadina Cannery and retired from JC Penney.Esther is survived by her sister, Hortencia Ortega; son, Francisco Cabrera Jr.; daughters, Martha (Joe) Martinez, Gloria (Richard) Munoz, Carmen (Alfred) Lucchesi; daughter-in-law, Rachael Cabrera, eight grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren. Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Francisco Cabrera; parents, Geronimo and Luz Rivera; brother, Carlos Rivera; son, Arthur Cabrera; infant son, Gregory Daniel Cabrera; grandson, Joe Martinez, Jr., and mother-in-law, Luz M. Cabrera.Private services will be held Tuesday, July 16 at 11 a.m., at Saint Joseph Cemetery, 800 West St. Celebration of life will follow after interment. In lieu of flowers family is requesting donations be made to Alzheimer's.
Published in Daily Democrat from July 11 to July 16, 2019
