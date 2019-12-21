|
Eugene Leslie Wilson was born on July 28, 1928 to Anna and Chester Wilson in Randolph, NE.He entered into heaven on Dec. 15, at the age of 91.Eugene joined the Army during the Korean War and proudly served his country before being honorably discharged. He moved to Yolo County in 1965. He married his wife, Christina in 1969, and together they had one son, Henjo Wilson, deceased 1975.Eugene was a devout Christian and would witness the love and word of Christ to anyone that would listen. Eugene ran a successful family tree business in Yolo County for over 50 years. He proudly served his customers trimming their trees, and everyone knew him as Mr. Wilson. Eugene loved to travel around the world. He had a thirst to meet people of all walks of life and indulge in their culture. Eugene had a huge heart, he was always there for anyone that needed a helping hand.Mr. Wilson is survived by his loving family, granddaughter, Erin (Frank) Rodriguez of Woodland and their children, Frank Jr., Freddie, Mario, Alex, Nayla and Eidin; granddaughter, Robin of Weaverville and her children, Rilee and Jude; grandsons, Kristopher (Chris) of San Diego, Jedidiah (Savannah) and Wyatt of Texas; grandchildren, Stephanie and Steven Wilson of Sacramento; step children, Ritchie (Diann) Luna, Dorie Luna, and Ralph Wilson from Sacramento. Mr. Wilson was also survived by his loving niece, Cathy Middleton of Portland, OR, and her children, Lori, Joe, Dena, and Jamie, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren and great grandchildren.He is preceded in death by his wife, Christina Solis Wilson (1994); daughter, Rene (1999); son, Henjo Wilson (1975); his parents, Anna and Chester Wilson, and two sisters, Lavern and Shirley.A celebration of life will be held at Church of the Rock, 630 Cottonwood Ave., Woodland, at 11 a.m., Dec. 21. Graveside service at Monument Hill Memorial Park to follow. Kraft Bros entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Daily Democrat from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019