Daily Democrat Obituaries
Eugene "Gene" Robinson


1933 - 2020
Eugene "Gene" Robinson peacefully passed away on April 15, 2020, shortly after his 87th birthday. Gene was born in Kansas in 1933 and moved with his family to Knights Landing at age 3. A butcher by trade, Gene began his career at age 11, working at the local meat market in Knights Landing. He was so small that he had to stand on a box to grind hamburger, earning the him the nickname of Pee-Wee. For over 45 years he worked as the neighborhood butcher, happy to assist his customers. He worked for Nugget Market, Stop-N-Shop and Cracchiolo's Market in Woodland, and Buckhorn Catering in Winters. A Navy veteran, Gene met and married his wife, June Dailey, while stationed in Kingsville, Texas. They moved to Oakland and later, to Woodland after he was discharged from the service.An avid fisherman, Gene loved camping, spending many summers on the banks of Hat Creek. He was always busy, gardening or fixing things around the house. He was a wonderful Dad and Papa who loved spending time with his family. Gene is survived by his wife of 65 years, June; daughter, Vickie Gustafson (Gus); granddaughters, Kelly Fahey (Daniel), Kimmi Gustafson, Kandice Caldwell (Russ) and Linzy Moore (Dominique); and six great-grandchildren, Alliyah Bautista, Kali and Russell Caldwell, Lessette, Emma and Annie Moore; and extended family Katrina Dickson (Tim) and Weston. He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Lillian Robinson; brother, Nolly Robinson; and daughters, Regena and Cindy. A private burial will be held for the family. A Celebration of Life will be planned later in the year.The family requests that donations in lieu of flowers to sent to Winters Health Care http://www.wintershealth.org/support-us/ or Del Oro Caregiver Resource Center http://www.deloro.org/donate-1 in his memory.Woodland Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Published in Daily Democrat from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
