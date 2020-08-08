1/1
Eva Hurtado
Eva Hurtado passed peacefully on July 23, 2020 at the age of 69. Eva was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Julia Martinez; sister, Hope Lovell and husband Dean, and brothers, Roy and Carl Martinez. She is survived by siblings, Sally Zamora, Gloria (Victor) Gonzales, Sylvia (David) Colton, Ross (Lisa) Hurtado, Mike (Tina) Hurtado, Larry (Janice) Martinez, Manuel Jaime and sister-in-law Louise Martinez. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.Eva lived her whole life in Woodland and graduated from Woodland High. She worked as a caregiver for many years, and cared for all her nieces and nephews. She loved traveling, going to the casinos, taking road trips with family and friends, and loved baking with all her nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She had a life that was well lived. A private burial, due to Covid 19, will take place at Monument Hill at a later date.
Published in Daily Democrat on Aug. 8, 2020.
