It is with great sadness that Eva Muñoz Diab has passed away on March 19th at Woodland Memorial Hospital. Eva was a loving Daughter, Sister, Mother, Grandmother, Aunt and Friend. Eva had worked for Woody's Jewelry and was currently employed with the Yolo Fliers Club for the past 34 years.Eva is survived by her husband Marc Diab, her two sons, Steve (Stella), Jay and granddaughter Isabella, her stepchildren, her sisters and brothers as well as numerous Nieces and Nephews.Eva will be dearly missed by her extended family, friends and co-workers.Services will be held on Thursday, March 28th, viewing from 8:30 a.m – 9:30 a.m at Woodland Funeral Chapel, 305 Cottonwood St., followed by Mass at 10:00 am and Rosary at 10:30 am at Holy Rosary Church, 301 Walnut St., Woodland and then onto St. Joseph Cemetery where she will be laid to rest. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Yolo Fliers Club starting at 1:00 pm.

W00130070-image-1.jpg Published in Daily Democrat from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary