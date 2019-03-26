Daily Democrat Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodland Funeral Chapel
305 Cottonwood St
Woodland, CA 95695
(530) 666-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for EVA MUÑOZ DIAB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EVA MUÑOZ DIAB

Obituary Condolences Flowers

EVA MUÑOZ DIAB Obituary
It is with great sadness that Eva Muñoz Diab has passed away on March 19th at Woodland Memorial Hospital. Eva was a loving Daughter, Sister, Mother, Grandmother, Aunt and Friend. Eva had worked for Woody's Jewelry and was currently employed with the Yolo Fliers Club for the past 34 years.Eva is survived by her husband Marc Diab, her two sons, Steve (Stella), Jay and granddaughter Isabella, her stepchildren, her sisters and brothers as well as numerous Nieces and Nephews.Eva will be dearly missed by her extended family, friends and co-workers.Services will be held on Thursday, March 28th, viewing from 8:30 a.m – 9:30 a.m at Woodland Funeral Chapel, 305 Cottonwood St., followed by Mass at 10:00 am and Rosary at 10:30 am at Holy Rosary Church, 301 Walnut St., Woodland and then onto St. Joseph Cemetery where she will be laid to rest. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Yolo Fliers Club starting at 1:00 pm.
W00130070-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woodland Funeral Chapel
Download Now