Evelyn Taylor Ebbinghausen, age 81, peacefully passed away surrounded by her children on Saturday. She was born in The Dalles, OR and lived in Yolo County since 1959. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Bobby Earl Taylor of 34 years, and her second husband, Dale Ebbinghausen. She was the daughter of Raymond and Marjorie Denley from The Dalles, OR, and the sister of Laline (Pete) Roberts, Ruth (Johnny) King, Charles (Leah) Denley, Donald (Marlis) Denley, and Sheila (Joe) Weber. Evelyn has three children, Dennis Taylor of Chino Hills, Alan (Lisa) Taylor of Yolo, and Amie (Robert) Smith also of Yolo. She has six grandchildren, Erin (Ty) Flora, Jamie (Cody) Cannon, Randy (Rachel) Taylor, Marcie Smith, Shelby (Robert) Fierro, and Bobby (Maddy) Taylor. She has 11 great grandchildren that loved their GG.Evelyn worked as a telephone operator for Pac Bell, as a dispatcher for Tadlock's Communications and as a receptionist in the dental office of Jennifer Goldman, D.D.S. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church for many years. She enjoyed stamping with her friends, keeping up with friends and family on social media and adored her sweet dog Sally.Graveside services will be Friday, Feb. 22, at 11 a.m., at Mary's Chapel Cemetery north of Yolo. A light lunch will follow at Calvary Baptist Church, 506 Cottonwood St., Woodland. Donations can be made in memory of Evelyn to Calvary Baptist Church Youth Group.

