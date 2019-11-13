|
|
Everett Jack Conness, 95, a veteran of World War II, died peacefully at home in Cobb Mountain, CA, with his loving partner of 16 years, Juanita Solgat and daughter Carol Conness by his side.Everett was born June 26, 1923, in Strang, OK, to William and Minnie Conness. In 1941, just before he turned 18, Everett joined the Army. He was honorably discharged in 1945 as a Corporal from the 439th Anti-Aircraft Automatic Weapons Battalion. He received the European, African, Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the World War II Victory Medal.In 1946 he married Veneta Brooks and they were married 55 years. They had four children and raised them in the Dunnigan area of California. He was a member of The Old Time Fiddlers Association District 1 in Oroville, and for many years he regularly played with his fiddler friends at various events.Everett is survived by his sons, Don and Charlie; daughters, Carol and Donna, 12 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and 16 great, great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Veneta; sister, Dorothy, and brothers, Eugene and Elmer.A military interment service will be held Nov. 26, at 1 p.m., at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon.
W00138450-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat from Nov. 13 to Nov. 26, 2019