Francis Russell Spear passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his beloved family and pets on September 11, 2020 in Fair Oaks, CA. Russ was born in Woodland in 1935 and raised in Salinas, CA. He attended Hartnell College and then enlisted in the Air Force in 1954. He was stationed in Massachusetts where he met his first wife, Patricia. Russ had intended to attend UCD after his discharge from the Air Force in 1958 but ended up taking a summer job at McClellan AFB and never left there until he retired as the Program Manager for the F-111 airplane in 1995. While he was working his way up the ladder at McClellan AFB, Russ built a house on family acreage outside of Woodland in 1965. There he and Pat raised three children, Colleen, Joyce and Julie, where they all worked on the cattle ranch and enjoyed a menagerie of animals. Russ always had a love for animals. Russ and Pat sold the ranch and went separate ways in 1977. Russ found a new love and married again in 1979 to Claire. They had two children, Stacey and Cassie, and raised them in Carmichael and Fair Oaks. Russ also enjoyed the family owned cabin since 1971 in Arnold, CA and spent countless days and nights there. Dad was a devout Catholic and sang in many church choirs starting in the 80's. It was one of his biggest joys to sing at the masses. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 4970 in Carmichael. The last 14 years of his life he especially enjoyed watching his grandson Tavin's progress with school, soccer and musical instruments. It gave him so much joy and pride. Russ is survived by daughters, Cassie Spear, Colleen Manzer and Julie Sparks; four grandchildren, Tavin Spear, Chance Spear, Michelle Morriss and James Morrison; two great-grandchildren, Xander Morriss and Hayden Morriss. He was preceded in death by his wife, Claire Spear; his past wife, Patricia Moilanen; daughters, Stacey Spear and Joyce Spear Bisson; grandchildren, Melissa Sparks and Randy Sparks and parents, Norest and Etta Spear. An outdoor mass service for Russ will be on October 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. at St. Johns the Evangelist Catholic Church breezeway at 5751 Locust Avenue, Carmichael, CA. Sierra View Funeral Chapel and Crematory in Carmichael is taking care of the arrangements.www.sacramentofuneralandcremation.com
A private burial at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Woodland will be at a later date with family. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the American Cancer Society
