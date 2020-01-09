|
|
Francisco Vega Gonzales, 89, passed away in the comfort of his home on Jan. 2.Francisco was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone. Francisco was a retired agricultural worker, where he worked for over 40 years.Francisco was born Sept. 20, 1930, in Santiago Tangamandapio Michoacan, Mexico to Carols Vega and Audelia Gonzales. On Feb. 18, 1951, Francisco married Celia Ochoa, the two were married for 68 years. In his spare time, Francisco enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family.Francisco is survived by his wife, Celia; sons, Carlos, Guillermo, Francisco, Jose, Miguel, Sergio, and Luis; daughters, Celia and Marina; 35 grandchildren, 61 great grandchildren, 10 great great grandchildren, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 9, at 5 p.m., at the Celebration Center, 100 Woodland Ave. Funeral service will be Friday, Jan. 10, at 10:30 a.m., at Holy Rosary Church, 301 Walnut St., Woodland. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery.
W00140320-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020