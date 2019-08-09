|
On Tuesday, July 16, Fred LaCaro, beloved husband, loving father of two, and tremendous friend, passed away at home in Woodland, at the age of 76, after courageously battling lymphoma. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.Fred was born Nov. 3, 1942 in Puerto Rico to a civilian-engineer father and a college-educator/administrator mother. He certainly experienced an interesting and wide-ranging life, Nebraska cowboy, hotel handyman, commercial pilot, soldier, scientist, civil servant; Fred was all those things and more. Because of this, Fred's academic pathway towards an eventual Ph.D in Environmental Ecology from the University of California-Davis took a somewhat circuitous yet fascinating route. For example, in the mid-1960s he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, served proudly in Vietnam, and returned home after four years to a changed country. Newly motivated, he then finished his undergraduate degree and went on to exemplary graduate work, with a research focus in soil biology.After receiving his doctorate, Fred worked at the State Water Resources Control Board in Sacramento, where he served ably as an Environmental Scientist and water quality specialist for almost 30 years. During that period, Fred's house was the scene of frequent joyous gatherings of family and friends for holiday and life-event celebrations, with the emphasis on good food, unconditional love, and friendship.Fred loved life and he loved his family. In later years he enjoyed accompanying daughter Nicole to her local-area Team Davis - Special Olympics program athletic events, working in his productive backyard garden, and bicycling for fitness on the rural roads around Woodland and Davis. He was an accomplished traveler, able to converse easily in the romance languages. And he sought out scuba diving spots throughout the Caribbean.Fred leaves behind his beloved wife and soulmate, Edith; adult children, Nicole and David; granddaughter, Carmen, and grandson, Ethan; and especially close friends and family in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Colombia South America.A Celebration of Life for Fred is planned for Aug. 31 from 12 to 3 p.m., at the Hotel Woodland, 436 Main St. A more formal military ceremony honoring Fred is being planned for at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, later this year.In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to the Dignity Health Oncology Department; the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Lymphoma Research Foundation, or .
W00135110-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat from Aug. 9 to Aug. 31, 2019