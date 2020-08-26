Gary passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020.He worked retail for most of his life, most recently at All Things Right & Relevant in Davis. Gary loved listening to music and was especially fond of sing-a-longs. He enjoyed entertaining family and friends with his many celebrity impersonations. Gary is predeceased by his parents, Edwin and Anne Ullrich and survived by siblings, Mark (Audre) Ullrich and Steve (Rosanna) Ullrich; niece, Erin (Ryan) Harrington; nephews, Brian (Renee) Ullrich, Eric Ullrich, and Kevin Ullrich; great-nephew Tanner Lee, great-niece Brooke Harrington, and friends/caregivers Sherlyn Hilyard and Renee Randell.Donations in Gary's memory can be made to Yolo Community Care Continuum or to the charity of your choice
. A service will be held at a future date.W00146890-image-1.jpg