Gary passed away peacefully due to terminal cancer. Gary graduated from Woodland HS and was later employed with WJUSD as a custodian, at that same school, for his entire 38-year career. He was an avid hunter & fisherman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Bernice Penner and grandniece Cheney Triplett. He is survived by sister, Bonnie Cuccia; nieces, Terry (Michael) Triplett and Tami Cuccia; grandniece, Jennalise Triplett; aunt, Marlys Davis; uncle, Douglas Lawson; cousins, Lila (Paul) Hamm, James Davis, Rita Duncan, Sandy (Lou) Vasquez, Jerry Wasemiller, Pam (John) Probstfield, Cathy (Rick) Tokubo, Debbie Lawson, Cheryl (Vern) Verling, Jan (Dan) Corcoran; also, cousins in Kansas and Oregon; and friend, Steve Miller.A private graveside service will be held at Monument Hill on July 18 at 10 a.m.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store