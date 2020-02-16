|
Gary Wright, 73, passed away peacefully in his home on Feb. 8. After a long journey with Parkinson's, Gary's last days were spent surrounded by the people he loved most in the world. Born Sept. 15, 1946, in Oroville, CA, Gary lived in Northern California most of his life. From 1966-1970, he proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. Upon returning from the Vietnam War, he graduated from California State University, Chico where he met the love of his life, Patricia. Married for 46 years, Gary and Patricia began their life in the Bay Area where Gary began his career in retail management and distribution. Upon moving to Woodland in 1989, Gary became very involved in the community. He spent his time supporting the Woodland Swim Team as a parent volunteer, board member, and master swimmer. In 1995 Gary joined the Woodland Sunrise Rotary, where he regularly attended meetings, enjoyed volunteering at events, and championed the mission of Rotary. In 2002, Gary and Patricia purchased the UPS store in Woodland where Gary was quick to connect with customers and make new friends. His love for the community also brought him to the Woodland Chamber of Commerce where he served on Board of Directors from 1997-2001 and returned to the Board in 2004 and completed his term as President in 2007.Gary's greatest love was always his family. He leaves behind wife, Patricia Wright of Woodland; daughter, Lisa Dennis (Paul) of Winters; son, Michael Wright (Elizabeth) of Sacramento; three grandchildren, Abigail, Jack, and Benjamin, and sister, Rhonda Blanchard of Chico. He will be loved, remembered, and missed forever. Services for Gary Wright will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church at 2 p.m., Feb. 28.Memorial donations in Gary's name may be made to Rotary International or Parkinson's Association of Northern California.
