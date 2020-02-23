|
George M. Fitzmorris, 93, passed away peacefully on Jan. 1. Born on Nov.r 25, 1926 to George Dewey and Ethel Marie (Sheesley) Fitzmorris in Fort Collins, CO, he grew up in Colorado with his siblings Patsy and James, and graduated from high school in 1944. He enlisted in the Navy when he was only 17, so upon high school graduation the Navy sent him to Algiers, MS and also to Millsaps College in Jackson, MS for training. He loved telling about his fellow trainee, Johnny Carson, who liked to emcee all of the events at Millsaps College. By the time his training was complete the war had ended so his Navy duties were to help take displaced civilians back to their home countries. Aboard the USS Landing Craft Tank (LST) 1030 he assisted in shuttling people from Japan, China, and Korea just after the war ended. Upon completing his Navy service, he went to college and majored in Civil Engineering at University of Colorado Boulder. He was a celebrated long distance runner and became a member of Sumalia, an athletic/academic honorary society at the university. After college, George accepted a job with the State of California Department of Water Resources (DWR) and became a registered PE civil engineer. He married Margaret Joyce Brown on Aug. 10, 1955 and they spent 57 years together. The couple had three children and raised them in Sacramento, Merced, Taft, Bakersfield, and Davis. They resided in Yolo County for 38 years. George loved the outdoors and was most at ease wearing waist-high waders in the middle of a stream with his fishing pole or his trusty flannel shirts and multi-pocket vest on a hike in the wilderness. He and Margaret took the family on many memorable camping trips to Colorado along with the California Sierras. George worked on several large projects including the California Aqueduct, and particularly loved field work. George was not very "good" at retirement, so he returned to work on a temporary basis and worked in Alturas and Surprise Valley as the Water Master in the area for several years after his initial retirement. He worked a total of 45 years for the state but retired from the DWR so he and Margaret could enjoy their retirement years in Davis and the Lake Tahoe area. George is survived by sons, Michael Fitzmorris (Marilu) of Overland Park, KS, Pat Fitzmorris of Cold Bay, AK, and daughter, Joyce F. Jones (Craig) of Woodland; grandchildren, Michael Joseph, Alexandra, Audriana, and Keenan Fitzmorris of Kansas, Erin, Carson, and Evan Jones of Woodland, and Max and Winston Fitzmorris-Johannes of Auburn. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Margaret; sister, Patsy Smith, and brother, James Fitzmorris. George was laid to rest with his late wife in a family graveside service at East Lawn Cemetery in Sacramento. Thank you to St. John's for the last seven years and for Yolo Hospice for their caring support.
Published in Daily Democrat on Feb. 23, 2020