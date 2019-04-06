It is with sadness to announce the death of George Purves, who died of pancreatic cancer on Wednesday, April 3. In death, as in life, George was supported and surrounded by friends and family. George was the second of three children born to Jack and Lillian Purves, June 9, 1944. Growing up in Central California, George played linebacker for the Hollister Haybailers, enjoyed auto shop, and spent his autumns hunting deer in the hills of his home town. After a brief stint in the US Army Reserves, George enrolled in Chico State, where he graduated with a degree in Economics. During this time, George met and fell in love with Marsha Death, a woman to whom he committed his life up to the moment of her death in March, 2018. She died in his arms, a final embrace symbolic of the strength and passion of their relationship. George was charismatic, intelligent, thoughtful, and strong. He was also, by his own admission, impossibly handsome. The influence George left on his community is undeniable and palpable. As the founder and CEO of Purves and Associates, George was widely recognized for his hard work and—chief in his eyes—honesty. Throughout the 45 years spent in his adopted home town of Davis, George served in a variety of civic and church positions, including Little League President and Bishop of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. In joining his beloved wife after death, George leaves behind scores of friends, and, more importantly, his five children, Stephen (Brooke Sanders) of Sacramento, Scott (Joanna Rudd) of Davis, Amy Purves of Davis, Mark (Ann Pickett) of Provo, UT, and Chris (Angie Christensen) of Woodland. He is also survived by his brother, Wayne, and his wife, Virginia of Jackson; his sister, Jane, of San Jose, and 21 grandchildren, Maddy, Ana, Lilly, Lexie, Jake, Luke, Eleanor, Isaac, Sophie, Grace, Ada, George, Noah, Henry, Charlotte, Tom, Declan, Sam, Malcolm, Frank, and Dean.A memorial service in his honor will be held Tuesday, April 9, at 3 p.m., at the Mormon Church, 850 Pioneer Ave., Woodland, 95776. All are invited.

