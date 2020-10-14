1/1
George W. Hayes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George W. Hayes peacefully passed away on October 6, 2020 at the age of 96. George was born September 22, 1924, the youngest of three sons to Roy and Lilian Hayes, an early pioneer farming family of the Capay Valley. He graduated from Esparto High School in 1942 and then enlisted in the army with his best friend and cousin, Darryl Hayes. In 1944 George married Vivian Culley and had three children. In 1946 George and his brothers, Alfred and Jack Hayes started Hayes Brothers Farming. He had a love for all people; you could always count on a warm hug and helping hand. George enjoyed bowling, lunches at the senior center and family gatherings. In November 2019 he was proud to meet his fifth generation great-great-granddaughter, Hayden Marie. George is also survived by his children, Douglas, Donald (Cecelia), Theresa (Jim); grandchildren, Matthew (Diane), Michael (Kimberly), Marci, Roy, Will (Kari), Rebecca, Jennifer (Jordan); great-grandchildren, Brysan, Taylor, Dustin, James, Tony, Riley, Harper and Hannah. The family would like to give a special thank you to Barbara Stanphill for her time and energy while helping to care for George.
W00148090-image-1.jpg


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Democrat on Oct. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailydemocrat.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved