George W. Hayes peacefully passed away on October 6, 2020 at the age of 96. George was born September 22, 1924, the youngest of three sons to Roy and Lilian Hayes, an early pioneer farming family of the Capay Valley. He graduated from Esparto High School in 1942 and then enlisted in the army with his best friend and cousin, Darryl Hayes. In 1944 George married Vivian Culley and had three children. In 1946 George and his brothers, Alfred and Jack Hayes started Hayes Brothers Farming. He had a love for all people; you could always count on a warm hug and helping hand. George enjoyed bowling, lunches at the senior center and family gatherings. In November 2019 he was proud to meet his fifth generation great-great-granddaughter, Hayden Marie. George is also survived by his children, Douglas, Donald (Cecelia), Theresa (Jim); grandchildren, Matthew (Diane), Michael (Kimberly), Marci, Roy, Will (Kari), Rebecca, Jennifer (Jordan); great-grandchildren, Brysan, Taylor, Dustin, James, Tony, Riley, Harper and Hannah. The family would like to give a special thank you to Barbara Stanphill for her time and energy while helping to care for George.