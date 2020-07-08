On Thursday, July 2, 2020, Georgia Scribner, loving mother and grandmother, passed peacefully into her eternal home at the age of 96.Georgia was born on Wednesday, March 26, 1924 in Alameda, CA to Anton (Tony) and Paraskevi (Pearl) Kareofelas. When she was 3 years of age, her family moved to Knights Landing and later to Woodland in 1929. After her graduation from Woodland High School, she began her working career as a bookkeeper, office manager, administrative assistant, real estate agent, and finally a real estate broker. On June 19, 1966, she married her husband, Pat Scribner, and became the mother to his son, Patrick Scribner.Georgia was a kind and gentle person, that above all, loved her family. She also loved traveling, hosting dinner parties, family gatherings, especially "Greek Easter", and spending time with her two beloved grandchildren.She has now joined her husband, Pat Scribner; parents Tony and Pearl Kareofelas; brothers, Jim (De) and John; sister, Penny (John) Petrakos; and nephews, Tony Kareofelas and Chris Petrakos.She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Louanne Scribner; grandchildren, Kristine M. Scribner and Patrick J. Scribner; sister-in-law, Necke Kareofelas; nephew, Greg Kareofelas; nieces Sue Russell, Jean Kareofelas, Patricia Neary and Helayne Kareofelas; numerous cousins and great-nephews and nieces; and her dear friend Anne Marks.Due to the current social distancing directive, a private Trisagion and Funeral Service will be held at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, with a private graveside service to follow at the Monticello Cemetery, located on Spanish Flat Loop Road, Lake Berryessa, Napa County.Donations may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, "Building Fund," 616 Alhambra Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95816 or Yolo Hospice, Inc., 1909 Galileo Court, Davis, CA 95618.We will all be able to come together for a celebration of Georgia's life at a safer time, soon.The family would like to thank Gloria, her son Jose and all of their staff at Gloria's Comfort Care for their kindness and loving care they gave Georgia during her stay."Deep in our hearts a memory is kept, of one we have loved and shall never forget."





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store