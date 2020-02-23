|
Gerald Wooster "Shorty" Gale passed away at his home in Woodland on Feb. 8, at the age of 92. He was born in Winters on Dec. 9, 1927 to Art and Mary Gale. He was the fifth of seven children.He was an avid hunter and fisherman as well as the family historian. With his great memory and witty humor he entertained family and friends with stories of his many adventures. Gerald was active in AA and helped countless people in his nearly 46 years of sobriety.He is survived by one brother, four children, 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and five siblings.A Mass will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Winters on March 11, at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the St. Anthony Parish Hall at 511 Main St., Winters.In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to Yolo Hospice, P.O. Box 1014, Davis CA 95617 or , 3 International Drive, Ste. 200, Ryebrook, NY 10573.
Published in Daily Democrat from Feb. 23 to Mar. 11, 2020