Geraldine "Gerry" Bishop Warren passed away at Stollwood Skilled Nursing Facility in Woodland, Sunday, March 8, at the age of 89 from complications of Alzheimer's disease.Gerry was born in Geary, OK, to Wilburn and Rose (Arthur) Bishop on July 5, 1930. Gerry moved to California with her parents when she was one year old. Eventually, the family settled in Winters, in 1937. Gerry graduated from Winters High School in 1948. It was at Winters High where she met her husband of 71 years, Don Warren. Don and Gerry were married on Dec. 5, 1948, at the Pioneer Presbyterian Church in Winters. Don and Gerry moved to Esparto in 1952 to settle down and raise their family. Gerry was a mother of three children and always provided support and love for her family. She was very proud that all of her kids graduated from college, an opportunity she never had. In addition to being a "stay-at-home-mom", Gerry worked at Don's insurance office in Esparto and worked for the Department of Motor Vehicles for 20 years. Gerry took pleasure in numerous trips to Hawaii as well as traveling the world with Grand Circle Travel. She cherished spending time with her three grandsons. Gerry always looked forward to entertaining and having parties for friends and family. She enjoyed attending plays at the Ashland Shakespeare Festival in Oregon, and shows at the Music Circus in Sacramento. With her amazing voice, Gerry loved singing in the church choir, weddings, and other events. Gerry was passionate about discussing politics and was a staunch supporter of the Democratic Party. She was involved for many years with the Countryside Presbyterian Church in Esparto and was a member of Eastern Star for 65 years.A devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend, Gerry was deeply loved and will be dearly missed. Gerry is survived by her husband, Don Warren; son, Mike (Annette) Warren; daughters, Donna (Mike) Scully, and Patricia (Laurie) Warren; grandsons, Matthew (Claire) Warren, Ryan Warren, and Timothy Scully; sisters, Margie Cuellar, Virginia Welch, and Dorothy Sorensen, many nieces and nephews.Please join us in celebrating her life. A graveside service is scheduled for Thursday, March 19, at 11 a.m., at the Capay Cemetery, County Road 22, west of Esparto. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. John's Village or Yolo Hospice. The family would like to extend our sincere thanks and gratitude to Yolo Hospice and the staff members at St. John's Village for all their efforts in providing care for Gerry.
Published in Daily Democrat from Mar. 13 to Mar. 19, 2020