Geraldine Harris
Geraldine Harris was born April 1, 1937 in Butler, AL. She died peacefully at her home in Woodland, CA on November 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Lillie Thomas; husband, Hillary Harris; son, Dwayne Harris, and seven of eight siblings. She is survived by her son, Warren (Kate) King; daughter, JoAnn Harris; son, Anthony Harris and brother, Lee (Gladys) Thomas. Geraldine was blessed with six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends. Geraldine was an active member of Second Baptist Church in Woodland for over fifty years. She loved singing in the choir, attending Sunday School, and working with the children's Vacation Bible School. She was the church clerk for over 30 years and a member of the Women's Mission and the Mother's Board. She worked over 20 years at Thrifty Drug and Rite-Aid stores, and was fondly known as the "ice cream lady" at Thrifty's.A public viewing will be held Thursday, November 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Woodland Funeral Chapel, 305 Cottonwood Street in Woodland. The family asks that everyone wear a mask, social distance, and do not congregate or remain in the chapel after viewing. A private burial will be held the following day at Monument Hill Cemetery.The family asks that donations be made in Geraldine's memory to the Fourth and Hope Mission or the Yolo Food Bank in lieu of flowers.
W00149010-image-1.jpg


Published in Daily Democrat from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Woodland Funeral Chapel
305 Cottonwood St
Woodland, CA 95695
(530) 666-4200
